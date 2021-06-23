Brown assessing next move after apparent primary upset

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – While India Walton traveled through Buffalo celebrating Wednesday morning, incumbent Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown did not have anything more to say following his apparent upset loss in the Democratic primary.

A spokesperson for Brown said the mayor had nothing new to share about 12 hours after he refused to concede the race, in which he trails Walton by 1,507 votes after the counting of all early and Primary Day results. Absentee ballots remain uncounted.

“Things are tight right now,” Brown said Tuesday night at his campaign headquarters. “They are too tight to call.”

According to Erie County Board of Elections officials, 3,034 absentee ballots were requested in the primary. Even if every single one was to be returned by next Tuesday, Brown would have to carry about 75% of them to make up Walton’s lead. As of late Tuesday night, only 1,536 of them had actually been returned.

Neither Brown nor anyone else will carry another line in November, according to elections officials. That means unless someone mounts a write-in campaign, Walton will take office in January.

Brown was seeking to become the only person to earn a fifth term as Mayor of Buffalo. In three previous Democratic primaries, he won by double digits: 24 points in 2005, 28 points in 2009, and 16 points in 2017. He was not contested for the Democratic line in 2013. However in 2021, Walton appears to have come out on top.

Jack O’Donnell, managing partner of government lobbying firm O’Donnell and Associates, says this race is proof that campaigns matter.

“I think maybe there was some shelf life issue for the mayor,” O’Donnell said. “I think really the biggest issue here is that India Walton did a really good job of motivating voters, of connecting with them.”

“I don’t think it’s a, ‘Oh we should have said this or should have done that,'” he said of Brown’s campaign. “I think it’s broader, how much they engaged in the political process.”