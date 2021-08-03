Brown, Poloncarz, and other WNY democrats call for Cuomo’s resignation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before Attorney General Leticia James finished her investigation into sexual harassment allegations around Gov. Andrew Cuomo, several local democrats held off on explicitly calling for his resignation.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said an investigation needed to be done and it needed to be thorough before they could weigh in on his role in Albany. But now that the investigation is finished, they both say he should resign.

“The NYS Attorney General’s report on allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct by Governor Cuomo is deeply troubling,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement. “Any act of harassment or intimidation – whether in the workplace or elsewhere – is unacceptable. The bravery of the women who came forward highlights the fact that sexual harassment continues to permeate the workplace and for many, diminishes the dignity, honor, and joy of public service.



“For the good of our state, I urge Governor Cuomo to do the right thing and resign.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz issued a similar sentiment.

“The investigation into these accusations has concluded with a report, announced today by NYS Attorney General James, that not only confirmed many of the previous allegations but also identified others that had not been known and were corroborated by witnesses. Sexual harassment in any form can never be tolerated. Based on the thorough, detailed nature of the report and the corroborated findings of sexual harassment and a toxic work environment presented therein, Governor Cuomo must resign.”

Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner also weighed in on the Attorney General’s findings. He agreed with other local democrats.

“At this point, I think many of us wanted to see an investigation and see the facts. And it’s clear today that the facts have been laid out and no one is equivocating on what should happen next,” said Zellner.

Norman Green, the Chair of the Chautauqua County Democratic Committee, says he has been a supporter of Governor Cuomo for the duration of his term. However, now that the Attorney General’s investigation is complete, he says it’s time to move on.

“He has let the Democratic Party down. It’s time for Kathy Hochul to take over, it’s time for Kathy Hochul to do the job we elected her to do, and that’s to be the governor of the State of New York,” said Green.

India Walton, Buffalo’s democratic mayoral nominee, also called for Cuomo to resign.