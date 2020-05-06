Buff State down to 400 students living on campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Even though classes at Buffalo State College are being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic, college officials announced Tuesday that there are a little over 400 students living on campus.



It’s typically more than 18-hundred. Officials say they’ve had to move all those students into the same residence hall.

Students living on campus have also been able to get grocery items delivered to them as well.

“We’ve delivered around 97-hundred meals. We moved from a traditional dining service to a hybrid model of delivering to students and having them order online, ” said Timothy Gordon, vice president of student affairs.