Buff State professor urges patience with supply shortages, rising costs

(WIVB) — The holidays are right around the corner, but with supply shortages and rising costs, many shoppers are clutching their wallets.

It seems like every day we’re hearing of more items on backorder. Right now, prices are skyrocketing while the supply of items is dwindling.

You can see this at the gas pump, the check-out aisle and even online — prices are going up.

In fact, inflation is at its worst in three decades. And Buffalo State College professor Dr. Fred Floss says this trend may be here to stay for the rest of the holiday season.

“If I believe prices will go up, prices are going to go up, and that’s the cycle we have to break,” Dr. Floss says. “So, what does that mean for the average family going into the holidays? Well, let’s be careful about what we buy, right?”

Floss says the pandemic can be to blame for many of the issues we’re seeing today, especially with some people still not back at work.

He’s urging patience during the holiday season and for people to be prepared to pay up and wait.