Buff State updates COVID cleaning plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Officials at Buffalo State gave an update on the health and safety of students and staff during the coronavirus pandemic. They have made additional changes and new plans as cases pop up on campus.



Some of those include changes to the seating plans, the ventilation systems, and cleaning of common areas, sanitization stations, and more.

“One of the big things we did this past March was to institute an emergency response team. We have residential life cleaners as well as academic cleaners that should we have an area that needs to be disinfected. We have specifically trained people that will go in and respond to those areas as needed,” Buff State council members said.



The upgrades across campus have been a huge financial undertaking, but staff say their main concern is student safety.