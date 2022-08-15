BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Those who are closely impacted by the mass shooting at Tops will be able to start applying for participation in the Buffalo 5-14 Survivors Fund on Tuesday.
Those who are eligible for money from the fund include people who:
- are heirs of those who were killed
- were shot and injured
- suffered another physical injury
- were at the Tops on Jefferson Ave. when the shooting happened
- were employees of the Jefferson Ave. Tops
While some were eligible for advanced payments, the application period for people in all five categories opens Tuesday. It remains open through September 14th. $4.6 million has been raised through the fund, which is administered through the National Compassion Fund.
Officials say a link to the online application will be accessible here. Those without internet access can call 855-4VICTIM (855-484-2846) for help with an alternative filing method.
The protocol for the fund can be found here.
