Buffalo activist India Walton launches campaign for mayor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Community activist India Walton announced Sunday that she’s running for Mayor of Buffalo.



She became a well-known community figure as the head of the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust, where she worked toward keeping affordable housing in the neighborhood.

After that, she spent a lot of time this year at the forefront of protests for social and racial justice.

We talked with Walton about why she’s running for mayor. She says she’s fed up with what she calls profits being put over people.



“It’s concerning to me that a lot of the reforms include continuing to add the police budget when were calling for re- allocations of those dollars to go back into the community. And you know my hope for my relationship with the current mayor is that no matter what we are able to work together and continue to have a productive dialogue that makes Buffalo a better place for all.”



We reached out to Mayor Byron Brown’s office about Walton’s campaign. His spokesperson released the following statement:

“The mayor remains focused on his collaboration with federal, state, and local partners to protect the health and well-being of Buffalo residents and businesses during the global pandemic.”

LATEST: