CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo-Niagara International Airport says its runways are temporarily closed because of the snow.

The tweet announcing this went out just after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

An NFTA spokesperson tells News 4 that there’s zero visibility at the airport and 14 inches of snow fell there between Midnight and 5:30 a.m.

News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.