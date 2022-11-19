CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo-Niagara International Airport says its runways are temporarily closed because of the snow.

The tweet announcing this went out just after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

An NFTA spokesperson tells News 4 that there’s zero visibility at the airport and 14 inches of snow fell there between Midnight and 5:30 a.m.

