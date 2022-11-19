CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo-Niagara International Airport says its runways are temporarily closed because of the snow.
The tweet announcing this went out just after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.
An NFTA spokesperson tells News 4 that there’s zero visibility at the airport and 14 inches of snow fell there between Midnight and 5:30 a.m.
News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.