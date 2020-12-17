Buffalo Airport Fire Department hosts virtual open house highlighting fire safety

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Students from all around Western New York usually visit the Buffalo Airport’s Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting facility to see it operations and learn about fire safety.

Because of COVID-19 that’s all changed.

The Buffalo Airport Fire Department tells us because of the pandemic, they put the breaks on in-person ‘open houses’ at their facility.

However, just because you can’t go in-person doesn’t mean you have to miss out. The ARFF created a virtual open house that covers most things you would hear if you went in-person.

“We are making the video available for students in an effort to keep fire prevention and safety top of mind.” Kim Minkel, Executive Director, NFTA

Officials say the video gives you a behind the scenes view of the Buffalo Airport firefighters, facilities and provides fire prevention tips.

The virtual open house can be viewed below: