BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 asked representatives from the Buffalo Niagara Airport how they prepared for the incoming winter storm.

Officials say that they’ve been coordinating with the National Weather Service, but deicing is the main focus.

“This is something that we’re completely prepared for,” said Kelly Khatib, communications manager at NFTA. “Right now, we have crews on the ground, they’re getting ready, they have plenty of deicing fluid. And we are just making sure that we are constantly prepared for any and everything that could happen.”