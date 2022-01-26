Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens lights up with “Gardens After Dark”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Looking for a way to get out of the cold?

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is hosting its “Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape” on certain nights from now until March.

During the “Gardens After Dark” events, the botanical gardens are lit up with multicolored lights for a different type of experience.

PHOTO: Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

The nights of the event are as follows:

5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.: January 20 to 23, 27 to 30 and February 2 to 6, 9, 10

6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: February 14 to 27, March 2 to 6, 9 to 12

The Buffalo and Erie County Gardens has different themed events planned throughout the event’s run, including “Love Week” from Feb. 12 to 19, “Thurs-Date” nights on Feb. 3, 10, and 17, “Singles Night” on Feb. 15, “Love is Love Night” with the Pride Center of WNY on Feb. 16 and Kids Week from Feb. 21 to 25. Click here for more information.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.