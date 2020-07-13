Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park to reopen Wednesday

Breaking News
New York state releases guidance on reopening schools in new 28-page document
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Leaders from the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park have announced their plans for reopening the park.

The park will open Wednesday and visitors should expect substantial changes due to covid-19.
In addition to adjusting exhibits and tour routes to accommodate social distancing, employees and volunteers will now make face coverings a part of their uniforms.

In order to make up for lost revenue during the pandemic, the naval park is launching a brand new fundraiser called “All hands on deck.”

Visitors will also be required to wear face coverings while visiting the naval park and tours of the ships will be self-guided and limited to the exterior main deck only.

