BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Remember Piggy? The emotional support dog of Zachary Knorr, US Army member serving overseas in Afghanistan?

Well, good news, Hope Rises announced Knorr recently arrived back home and reunited with Piggy.

Knorr found Piggy as a puppy with his ears cut off because he was living as a stray on the streets.

Hope Rises says thanks to Zach and a GoFundMe, Piggy was able to get to the States.

