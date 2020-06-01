Buffalo artist paints mural with a message

(WIVB) –Buffalo artist Chris Main is spray painting a temporary mural with an important message for the community.

Main’s artwork is displayed outside the Buffalo Optical company on Delaware Avenue.

Owner Jack Stewart says there are tens of thousands of dollars in damage after people ransacked his business Saturday night.

“This isn’t what Buffalo is about. There’s a lot of things going on now so I understand kinda what’s going on but this isn’t how Buffalo people act.”

Stewart contacted Main to have artwork take the place of the broken windows.



“I think buffalo stays together better than most communities so I think if we just band together and don’t let the few bad people kinda get over on us and just hold the guy’s hand next to ya and try to find a way to get through this together.

When people pause in front of the mural that’s the message Main wants people to see.



“I think there’s numerous ways that we can be in this together without destruction. I have young children and want to be able to show them there are other ways to help out using whatever skills you have, whether it’s your voice or in this case art,” Main said.

