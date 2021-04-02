Buffalo Association of Black Journalists Meets With 97 Rock after racial comments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Association of Black Journalists is speaking out after their meeting with 97 Rock.

The organization sat down with the radio station after racial comments were made over the air during the Morning Bull show.

In a statement, the BABJ referred to the meeting with 97 Rock and Cumulus Media and “genuine and productive.”

The association called for that meeting after the incident last week, when Morning Bull host Rob Lederman compared how he likes his toast, to the color of women’s skin. Lederman has since been fired and his two co-hosts have been suspended. The BABJ says 97 Rock has started diversity training for employees and a 90 second on-air apology has been played over 150 times since the incident.

The BABJ says next steps were discussed for the radio station, which included listening sessions with the community, partnerships with minority media organizations, and efforts to increase diversity among the 97 Rock staff.

Buffalo Association of Black Journalists