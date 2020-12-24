Buffalo attorney delivers 125 lunches to employees at Oishei Children’s Hospital

Phillip Dabney Jr. and his wife, Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney, loading meals with Amanda Dzielski of Kaleida Health

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo attorney and his family made Christmas Eve merry for over a hundred employees at Oishei Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

Phillip Dabney, Jr., who serves as Assistant Legal Counsel at the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority, delivered 125 lunches to employees at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit and Emergency Department.

Dabney’s son, Phillip Brandon Dabney, died from cardiac arrest in the emergency room at Children’s Hospital in 1996 at 17 months old. The Dabney family later learned that his death was due to myocarditis.

“No parent really recovers from a tragedy like that, but I will always remember the kindness and compassion demonstrated that night,” Dabney said. “We just wanted to recognize what they do and show how much we care.”

The lunches were provided by Cater2UKitchen, a black-owned Buffalo catering business.