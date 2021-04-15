Buffalo bar manager weighs in on what the extended closing curfew could mean for business

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday, Governor Cuomo announced another step toward normal for bars and restaurants. Starting next Monday 19, the statewide curfew for those businesses will be extended to midnight. Currently, they must shut their doors at 11 p.m.

Sterling Place Manager Todd Schultz said, “I can’t think of a better way to start the summer than having that extension given to us.”

He says this extra hour will help their customers and employees.

Related Content Restaurant and bar closing time being extended to midnight in New York

“It’s an opportunity to provide a service here for the community because we’re a locally-based bar and restaurant. So it’s great for them, great for the community and everyone else involved.”

Governor Cuomo says he made the decision to push back the curfew after evaluating what he calls the “valve” — which balances COVID-19 rates with the economy.

This comes as dozens of local bars and restaurants are pushing the state to get rid of the curfew altogether. While that is still playing out in court, Cuomo says he has no set timeline when the state will be able to fully reopen.

Again this curfew extension goes into effect next Monday it also applies to catered events which will be allowed to stay open until 1 a.m.