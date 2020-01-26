Buffalo Bert predicts 6 more weeks of Winter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–It’s six extra weeks of winter if you ask Buffalo’s dynamic groundhog duo, the real animal Buffalo Bert, and his costume-clad mother, Buffalo Mack.



Western New Yorkers celebrated the 7th Annual Buffalo Groundhog Day at Flying Bison Brewing Company. The unofficial holiday was started by a group of Buffalo enthusiasts who felt this region’s infamous weather was deserving of its own Groundhog Day.



The local nonprofit has raised over $21,000 dollars for local animals in need since its inception. The traditional Groundhog Day is next Sunday.