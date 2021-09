BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills Alumni Foundation kicked off a busy weekend of events.

Friday they held their VIP gala in Niagara Falls. And Saturday, almost 40 former Buffalo Bills will get together to support their biggest fundraiser of the year — the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Memorial Golf Classic.

This weekend is all about raising money for charities across Western New York.

Saturday’s golf classic will start at 9 a.m. at Diamond Hawk Golf Course in Cheektowaga.