Buffalo Bills fans buy up t-shirts, hot off the printing press

Cheektowaga, N.Y. (WIVB)- The co-owner of Store 716 says when customers see shirts with the Buffalo Bills logo, they immediately want to buy it.

“We just had a truck pull up with about 3 thousand blank shirts that we’re going to be printing today and all night probably,” said the Co-Owner of Store 716, David Gram.

Store 716 anticipates these shirts will not last long.

“I think by the end of our sale Saturday we won’t have much left. So we’ll be reordering, I think, on Sunday Night after our victory. We’ll be reordering things for the next couple weeks,” said Gram, confidently.

Amplified by wins and the successful season, Gram says the orders are coming in from all around the world.

“We’ve shipped thousands of orders, from California, all the way to Florida. I know we had a couple that went to the North Pole, so there are Bills fans everywhere.”

Although he’s thrilled with the success his company has seen over the season, Gram says he’s not surprised.

“I think it’s so popular because we are the new America’s team. I think all of America is rooting for Buffalo.”