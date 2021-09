ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans were able to get in a good workout to kick off the weekend Friday at Highmark Stadium.

The team held its annual “50 Yard Finish” 5k race Friday evening. The race stepped off outside the stadium and ended at the 50-yard line. Runners received medals and refreshments afterwards.

The Bills encouraged runners to bring non-perishable food as part of the team’s Huddle For Hunger drive, benefitting FeedMore Western New York.