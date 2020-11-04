Buffalo Black Achievers opens museum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–There’s a new place to learn about African-American history in the Queen City. Local leaders cut the ribbon today for the Buffalo Black Achievers museum on Jefferson Avenue near East Ferry.



Mayor Byron Brown says the opening of the museum marks an important achievement for a city that’s been through difficult times recently



“How many communities across the country and across the globe can celebrate what we are celebrating today in the City of Buffalo? We should just step back for a moment and think about that. With everything that we have gone through in the past several months in this community, look at what we have to celebrate in Buffalo today.”



The directors of the museum want to bring in students from across Western New York so they can learn about the achievements of African Americans.



The mayor says the museum will be an amazing educational resource for the community.