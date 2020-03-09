Buffalo Bloody Mary Fest held at RiverWorks

(WIVB)–Several local bars and restaurants faced off Sunday to see who serves the best bloody mary in Buffalo.



The Buffalo Bloody Mary Fest was held at RiverWorks. Ten bars created unique versions of the popular cocktail and people who attended the event were asked to vote for their favorites.



Panorama on Seven won Buffalo’s best bloody mary, Colter Bay and The Shirt Factory won best traditional and most creative bloody mary.

Organizers say its a great way for western new yorkers to try something new.

Money raised at this event will be donated to the leukemia and lymphoma society of western new york.