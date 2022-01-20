Buffalo-born actress Christine Baranski talks Buffalo Bills on the Late Show

FILE – Christine Baranski arrives at the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. on Jan. 12, 2020. The Emmy- and Tony-winning actor is donating three custom-made Bob Mackie gowns for an online charity auction on Wednesday. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(WIVB) – Actress Christine Baranski is known for her roles on Broadway and the big screen – but she wants to be clear that she’s still a Buffalo girl at heart.

The Tony Award winner stopped by the Late Show on Wednesday night. Host Stephen Colbert asked her how much “Buffalo girl” is left in her.

“After all these years, you kind of scream “Manhattan” at this point,” Colbert joked.

“Everyone who thinks, “this is a sophisticated lady, this New York-type” – these characters I play, they think that’s me,” Baranski said. “They should be alone in a room with me when I watch the Buffalo Bills. It is LOUD.”

According to Baranski’s IMDB page, she was born to a Polish-American family and raised in Cheektowaga, attending Villa Maria Academy.

“We lived through four Super Bowl losses,” Baranski added. “I have a t-shirt that says “Buffalo: A Drinking Town with a Football Problem” – but this year, they’re having a great year.”

