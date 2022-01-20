(WIVB) – Actress Christine Baranski is known for her roles on Broadway and the big screen – but she wants to be clear that she’s still a Buffalo girl at heart.
The Tony Award winner stopped by the Late Show on Wednesday night. Host Stephen Colbert asked her how much “Buffalo girl” is left in her.
“After all these years, you kind of scream “Manhattan” at this point,” Colbert joked.
“Everyone who thinks, “this is a sophisticated lady, this New York-type” – these characters I play, they think that’s me,” Baranski said. “They should be alone in a room with me when I watch the Buffalo Bills. It is LOUD.”
According to Baranski’s IMDB page, she was born to a Polish-American family and raised in Cheektowaga, attending Villa Maria Academy.
“We lived through four Super Bowl losses,” Baranski added. “I have a t-shirt that says “Buffalo: A Drinking Town with a Football Problem” – but this year, they’re having a great year.”
You can watch the clip here.
- Buffalo-born actress Christine Baranski talks Buffalo Bills on the Late Show
- Former Buffalo Jill coaching Williamsville North cheerleading choreographs routine to ‘Shout Song’
- What to do in Kansas City before game day
- WATCH: News 4 wins friendly bet with WPRI when Bills beat Patriots
- DiCamillo Bakery’s “Bills Bread” is available for pre-order
Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.