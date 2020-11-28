Buffalo broadcaster Jack Horohoe passes away from coronavirus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo has lost a longtime radio broadcaster whose deep, resonant voice touched so many Western New Yorkers over the years.

Jack Horohoe, known as the gentleman broadcaster, died of coronavirus yesterday, according to his daughter.

He grew up in Ken-Ton and first worked as a DJ here back in the 1950s, then was hired by George Lorenz ‘The Hound Dog’ as his newsman.

His lifelong connection to radio stretched on for 49 years.

Horohoe also spent decades as a real estate agent in Kenmore.

Most recently, he worked middays on WEBR radio.

He was 77 years old.