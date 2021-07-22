Buffalo business community disappointed by White House’s border decision

(WIVB) — The United States will not allow non-essential travel from Canada through August 21 and Buffalo business owners are disappointed.

They say the united states keeping Canadians out of this country is holding back Western New York from making a full comeback after the pandemic.

“It takes two to tango, so to have only one side of the border open, totally diminishes the prospect to take advantage of the economic impact that is generated from our cross border economy,” said Grant Loomis, vice president of Government Affairs, Buffalo Niagara Partnership.

“Is a little bit devastating for our hotels, attractions, and restaurants that rely on that business coming across the border,” added Patrick Kaler of Visit Buffalo Niagara.

Kaler tells us that Canadians typically make up around 40%of the tourists in Western New York.