LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Buffalo business will move to Lackawanna so it can expand.

TMP Technologies will open a 280,000 sq. ft. facility on part of the former Bethlehem Steel site. The company is investing $20-million in the county’s economy.

The site of the old steel plant now serves as a modern business park.

This will keep about 100 workers within Erie County, and add another 30 jobs over the next few years.