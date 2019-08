DONNA, Texas (WIVB) — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer from the Buffalo office is being credited with saving the life of a one-year-old child.

This occurred at a CBP facility in Donna, Texas.

Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan says Officer Stacey McIsaac performed the Heimlich maneuver on the young child while he was choking on food, thus clearing his throat.

“Every day our officers and agents are saving lives,” Morgan said.