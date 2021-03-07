Buffalo Cereal Shop celebrates National Cereal Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo is celebrating National Cereal Day.

News 4 stopped by The Cereal Spot on Hertel.

The co-owner says they have a number of specials and pop-up events to mark the holiday.

Sunday was actually supposed to be the restaurants’ first anniversary.

But, things had to change last year, because of the early days of the pandemic.

“We would have loved to celebrate National Cereal Day for our anniversary. But we’re celebrating it you know just as well you know being that we’re here. We’ve kind of been through it all you know we’ve opened up during a pandemic, had to go through to take out only, but there are our customers in the community been phenomenal.” Eric Dacey, Co-owner, The Cereal Spot

In honor of National Cereal Day, The Cereal Spot stayed open late to celebrate the holiday.