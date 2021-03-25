Buffalo church collects menstruation products while combating stigma

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) – A local church that collects an item during Lent each year chose one this year that’s not often talked about.

Right now, the Parkside Lutheran Church is collecting menstruation products.

Stacked neatly on display on the alter at Parkside Lutheran are more than 30,000 period products for local food pantries and shelters.

“It’s literally in front of your face,” said church council president Magan Russ. “And we’re trying to just normalize it for everyone.”

Russ is helping lead this year’s drive to support women or people who need period products who can’t afford them. They’ll be distributed to food pantries and shelters around Buffalo. The church hopes to reach as many places in need as possible.

Meanwhile, Pastor Jeremiah Smith is also using this Lenten season of generosity and a chance to combat the stigma around menstruation and the basic necessity products that help with it. He’s breaching the topic on Sundays, discussing things like the “pink tax,” where menstruation products are often more expensive and taxed when compared to other types of hygiene products or products more geared toward men.

“There are layers and levels to this stigma that we get to talk about, and the injustice, really, that’s embedded,” Smith said.

Smith said periods are normal, and the people who need them shouldn’t have to face an uphill battle to have access to them.

Pastor Jeremiah wants to see people break out of their comfort zones.

“I have to say the vast majority of the folks donating have been women, so I want to courage the gentlemen out there to also donate, to walk down that aisle that maybe you’ve avoided before, like, nothing bad is going to happen. Pick out some products, and donate them,” he said.

The period product drive is part of a bigger, friendly competition between Lutheran churches statewide. Pastor Jeremiah says part of why his church’s drive has been so successful is in part thanks to an artist with ties to the church who made artwork regarding the collection on her Instagram account, which received thousands of interactions.

The drive formally ends on Psalm Sunday, but you can donate beyond that, too, by dropping off items at the church, or through its Amazon wish list, which has garnered tons of online donations purchased with messages of ‘thanks’ for helping people in need and empathy for the cost burden.

Both Russ and her Pastor hope to see more people walk up the church aisle to help this cause.

Russ says her son carries up her family’s donation each week.

“I am very proud that Lorenzo has no shame to come and just say ‘this is my gift, not only to god, but the world and most importantly to my neighbors immediately around me,’” she said.