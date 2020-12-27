Buffalo city leaders mark the beginning of Kwanzaa

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo is marking the start of Kwanzaa.

On day two of the holiday, Buffalo city leaders hoisted the Kwanzaa flag over Niagara Square today.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says while things are different this year, people continue to find ways to unite.

“I believe that the people of buffalo can make it through any challenge, when we work together.” Byron Brown, Mayor, Buffalo

“And we are happy were in unity with other communities who want to see the positive history and progress of all people and the Buffalo Kwanzaa in making sure that we’re doing our part in developing the world and making this world better than we found it.” Ras Jomo, Buffalo Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa is celebrated over seven days to stress the importance of Nguzo Saba or the seven principles.

January 1 marks the end of the holiday.

More information about Buffalo Kwanzaa can be found here.