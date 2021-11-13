Buffalo City Mission holds annual turkey drive, asks for donations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For about four decades, the Buffalo City Mission has served Thanksgiving meals to Western New Yorkers in need.

Associate Executive Director Aubrey Calhoun said the organization typically gives out more than 5,300 meals, which hundreds of volunteers spend the morning handing out.

This is on top of the hundreds of turkeys the City Mission also gives to other local organizations.

“[Such as] area churches. They’ll call because they have congregation members that need to have a wonderful holiday and a Thanksgiving turkey, and we’re able to provide those turkeys to the community,” Calhoun said.

From now until November 19, the City Mission is asking for donations of turkeys, which will help fellow Western New Yorkers. The goal this year is to get 1,500 turkeys.

“Any size, it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t have to be a 20-pounder. It can be any size they want to contribute and help,” Calhoun said. “I know we’ve had a lot of individuals who have bought two turkeys and one is still in the freezer, so if you have an extra one you haven’t used from last year, please feel free to bring it down and donate it, because it really goes to help this community in need.”

Calhoun said in all the years the Buffalo City Mission has done their turkey drive, the City of Good Neighbors has come through, making sure they always reach their goal.

“Even if there’s a turkey shortage, or the economy is struggling and families are struggling themselves to put a meal on their table for their own family members. I have to say Buffalo is a blue collar town, but it is the most compassionate town,” Calhoun said.

Anyone who would like to donate a turkey can drop it off at the 100 East Tupper Street, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The Buffalo City Mission is also accepting monetary donations. For more information on how to help, visit their website.