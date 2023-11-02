BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Common Council held the first of a five-part Winter Preparedness Series at the Northwest Buffalo Community Center on Thursday. In an effort to put winter tools in the hands of residents ahead of the upcoming winter season.

“Having things like this is very, very important so that we can assist people, especially the people that truly need assistance. I think it’s a good thing and I’m very excited that we’re starting in the North District,” said Buffalo Common Council member Joseph Golombek.

Aimed to help prepare and equip residents with winter weather resources, neighbors say it is a much-needed step to ensure their safety by the time the snow sticks.

“Just be safe out there and just make sure that we have everything because like, I have to still get winter boots and a coat as well because I don’t have one yet. So, I must make sure that I’m ready,” stated Buffalo resident Kayla Prince.

These events are free and open to the community, with over 30 local organizations coming together to give people tips, resources, and ways to save energy come the long cold months.

“It’s one of the things that’s most important is the education piece. Having the things is great, but also having the education and knowledge to help yourself in times of disaster is truly important,” said American Red Cross of WNY CEO, Nick Bond.

“It’s providing those learning resources so that people can respond in the appropriate way when they’re dealing with any of the disasters that may hit within our community,” Bond continued.

Along with hands-on training, the emergency bags handed out were packed with candles, matches, flashlights, first aid kits and much more.

“We can’t wait for events to happen. We need to know what to do beforehand. So, when an event does happen, we just know how to respond and it goes back to that education piece,” concluded Bond.

CLICK HERE to view and register for four remaining Buffalo Common Council Winter Preparedness Series events.