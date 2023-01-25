BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Longtime Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen announced that he will not seek another term in office.

“Today I have officially withdrawn,” said Pridgen. “I will not seek the Ellicott District seat on the Buffalo Common Council. I am at peace with it.”

Pridgen first took office in 2011 and has represented the Ellicott District in City Hall.

Pridgen said he is not leaving to seek another office, nor is he tired.

“I’m not leaving because I am tired. I am not leaving to spend more time with my family,” said Pridgen. “I’m looking forward to a change and to see what that change is. It’s really an exciting time rather than an exhausting time.”

Pridgen is also a bishop and senior pastor at True Bethel Baptist Church in Buffalo. He tells News 4 that he will continue to pastor.

“I want to be available for whatever else is going to line up in my life, ” said Pridgen.

Pridgen said during the remainder of his term, he will focus on affordable housing and hopes the council will continue to work together for the good of the people.

During his time in office, Pridgen said he is most proud of preventing the sale of McCarley Garden apartments from the University at Buffalo.

Pridgen told News 4 he doesn’t know what’s next, but he is “leaving every door and option open” in his life.

He will remain in office till the end of the year.