Buffalo Common Council provides update on styrofoam ban

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo city lawmakers are giving an update about the push to ban styrofoam cups and take-home containers. The Common Council first brought up the proposal in 2019.



During a meeting Tuesday, Council President Darius Pridgen said he still supports the idea believing it will help the environment. But he says he doesn’t want to inflict any more harm on local restaurants right now.

“I think at a time when restaurants are already suffering, and that some of the alternatives will be more expensive, and that although I still believe in our environment and cleaning up our environment during a time when restaurants are suffering we have not forgotten about this legislation – it’s just not the right time.”

While the city is pressing pause on banning styrofoam, New York State is moving forward.

Starting next year, single-use foam-containers will be banned statewide.