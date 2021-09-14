Buffalo Common Council to decide on proposed 8,000 person event center for Outer Harbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Planning Board is pushing forward a plan for a new event center at the Outer Harbor – and now it is up to the Buffalo Common Council.

The pavilion could fit up to 8,000 people for concerts and other live events.

New York State is developing the project through the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation.

Leaders with the organization say they’re excited to bring more music to the waterfront.

Some environmental groups have come out against the project, saying the natural space along the waterfront should not be used for commercial activity.