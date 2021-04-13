Buffalo Common Council votes to end school speed camera program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– In a six to three vote, the Buffalo Common Council has adopted a resolution to end the city’s school speed zone camera program.

The cameras have been a hot topic since they were installed.

University District Councilman Rasheed Wyatt introduced this resolution at the end of March, calling the speed zone camera program a “failure.” If enacted, it would increase the school zone speed limit from 15 to 20 miles per hour, as well as replace the cameras with radar speed signs.

Council President Darius Pridgen says this resolution is just the beginning of the process.



“I think all of us would probably be able to look at this document and say there are some things here we’d like to change and we will have the time to do this. This is just a starting point to trying to continue to make children safe.”



The adopted resolution now moves to Mayor Brown’s desk to be signed. A spokesperson for the city released a statement saying “The mayor will review this item when it’s presented to him by the clerk.”