Buffalo Common Council weighs in on AG’s police reform stance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York State Attorney General Letitia James says she’s concerned there was not enough public comment regarding Buffalo’s draft on police reform.

She says there needs to be more transparency and accountability for police officers who abuse their power and believes the first step to do that is establishing a civilian review board to investigate allegations of police misconduct. It would have final disciplinary authority over officers and subpoena power.



The Buffalo Common Council discussed those recommendations Tuesday with Councilman Rasheed Wyatt saying now is the time to act.



“I think the AG has given us a guideline and I’m hopeful we can come back together and put something meaningful in light of the continued murders of unarmed black men that we would take up this opportunity.”



Mayor Brown’s office says the city is already putting reform initiatives in place and is committed to ensuring the voice of the public is heard.