Buffalo community calls for peace

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The city of Buffalo is coming together after a spike in violent crimes.



Community leaders held a vigil at MLK Monday afternoon. They want the kids to know that they can rise above violence and learn to use that energy in better ways.



“The energy that’s produced can be the same energy that can cause them to create companies and be billionaires and trillionaires in this city. If given the opportunity, if given the proper guidance,” leaders said.

Buffalo Police say 39 people were shot in the city since June 1st.