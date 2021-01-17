Buffalo continues to celebrate Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalonians continue to pay homage to Josh Allen Saturday.

A sign popped up after last week’s game calling the Allentown neighborhood “Josh Allentown” to honor the Bills’ quarterback, and today, the neighborhood hosted some pop-up shopping.



Dewitt Lee the third, who’s behind a Bills-themed push to shop local, says Josh Allen struck gold in the hearts of locals and that he represents Buffalo both on and off the field.



“I think the number one thing is they show teamwork. You know everyone’s always passing on credit to the next player and the next group and the next contributors. And I think that’s where we are today we’re humble and hungry.”



Several businesses in the area are also having fun with the “Allen” name with Allentown Pizza temporarily renaming themselves “Josh Allentown Pizza.”

