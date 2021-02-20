Buffalo couple heads to Texas to fix houses and donate food amid winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) — A Buffalo couple is taking the city of good neighbors to a whole new level.

“I’ve been reading about everything going on down there and I just feel for the people suffering you know,” said Raymond Krause, of Buffalo. “I’ve been hungry and thirsty, and just wanted to do what I can.”

Raymond Krause and his fiance, Pattie South are collecting non-perishable donations out of their home for those suffering in Texas.



“We have an interview with Tops later on today, for donations and stuff like that. We’ll be going around to the local grocery stores to see if they can help out.”

The couple plans to drive a U-Haul filled with those donated items down to Texas and spend about two weeks there.



“In the mornings hopefully [we’ll be] passing out all the supplies from the U-Haul, and then in the afternoons hopefully go to peoples houses and fix their pipes. Show them how to keep them thawed and things like that incase anything like that happens again.

Krause is a handyman by trade. He says he is starting to hear from people who need help with their homes.



“I talk to a lot of people online, and I’ve talked to a lot of people down in Texas, and they’ll point me in the right direction to people who actually need the help.”

Sympathetic to the situation many Texans have found themselves in, Patty and Ray say they’ve been there.

“We all went through the pandemic last year. You know, we’re all still going through it” said South. “But if we can have the opportunity to go help them…you know he’s not able to work right now, I’m disabled so I can go and offer a hand.”

If you’re interested in donating, Patty and Ray tell us, you can drop donations off outside their house, 40 Knoerl, Buffalo. They also have a Go Fund Me page.