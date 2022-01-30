Buffalo Curling Club brings the Olympic spirit to Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– It’s that time of year when many are turning to winter sports to help beat the inevitable seasonal slump. Board members of the Buffalo Curling Club say this is the perfect time to try out the Olympic winter game.

The curling season typically runs from October through March or April. But because the Buffalo Curling Club has an indoor facility, they plan to stay open until May.

The club started outdoors in 2014 with around 80 members and is gaining popularity. Eight years later, they have nearly 300 practicing members. The President of the Buffalo Curling Club says they can accommodate about 400 people.

“We have youth, we have adults, pretty much everybody decided to comes out,” said David Stachura during their pick-up game Sunday. “We have about 30 people here today just throwing stones, playing games, having a good time.”

Chances are, you’ve seen the Olympic sport on your television, but don’t just leave it to the professionals. Board members say you’ll get confidence with practice.

“Once you do it once or twice, you think you’re going to be an Olympian in like two years,” laughed Tim Lowden. “Unfortunately, you find out once you do it some more, that usually isn’t the case.”

The good news is this sport is for almost everyone. At Sunday’s pick-up game, folks of all ages and abilities were gliding along the ice.

“Regardless of their age or their physical condition — I mean like bad knees, bad hips — there’s no not curling,” said board member Marie Nowak.

News 4 has Olympic coverage starting Thursday, Feb. 3, where you can learn more about USA’s Curling Team.