Buffalo developer gives back to couples who lost thousands on wedding deposits at Hotel Henry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Couples who lost thousands of dollars in wedding deposits are now being reimbursed thanks to developer Douglas Jemal.



Tuesday he handed out checks to couples who thought they’d be left high and dry when Hotel Henry went under in February.



Jemal hasn’t finalized his takeover of the hotel, but he’s still opening up his heart and shelling out thousands to these couples. He not only handed out the checks, but he also met each couple in person.



” It touched my heart, they left deposits, planned weddings. It’s a big commitment for a couple and all of a sudden the Hotel Henry closed. I don’t want any bad taste on the property so I chose as a good neighbor of Buffalo, to give their deposits back. “



In addition to his plans for the Hotel Henry, Jemal has several other projects in the works like renovations at the Statler.

There’s also his planned takeover of the Hyatt Hotel on Main Street in Buffalo.

That hotel closed in March of last year.