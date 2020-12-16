Buffalo doctor urges New Yorker’s to take vaccine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Health experts in the City of Buffalo are trying to convince people the COVID vaccine is safe.

A national survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 27-percent of Americans are skeptical about the vaccine.



It’s higher for black adults. 35-percent say they won’t get the shot. Doctor Raul Vazquez from Urban Family Practice says it’s going to be critical to get people the facts about the vaccine.



“But there’s going to be a lot more education in the community, because the people who need to be in the front of the line, might be in the back of the line because they’re scared.”

According to that survey, more than a third of people living in rural areas are hesitant to get this vaccine.