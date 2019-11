ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– A group of sports fans faced off, in Orchard Park Saturday to help local veterans.

The Buffalo Draft League held its second annual Veterans Day Floor Hockey Tournament, at the Frank Young Sports Complex.

Some of the players in the tournament were veterans.

The money raised supported a dozen different local veterans causes.

The teams hope to raise between 4- and 5-thousand dollars for veteran organizations.