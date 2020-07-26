Buffalo Dream Center feeds 10,0000 families

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Dream Center is continuing to feed people in need during the pandemic.

Saturday, its mobile food pantry reached a milestone. Giving away food to the 10-thousandth family in Western New York.



Pastor Eric Johns has been leading the effort with his family and church outreach center for the past 19-weeks. The mobile pantry has attracted more than two-thousand volunteers across the region.



Johns says they’ve been distributing food to people in more than 100 neighborhoods.

“It’s just been a real honor and privilege to be out in the neighborhoods and helping the families that need it the most.”

Pastor Johns said they’ve had the mobile food pantry going on for more than 20 years.

But this year, they increased their reach to target the neediest neighborhoods.

