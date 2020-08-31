Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S hosts community giveaway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A community organization is celebrating two decades helping Buffalo all while still giving back.



Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S is celebrating 20 years of supporting and mentoring the city’s youth.

To mark the milestone, the organization partnered with the Johnie b. Wiley Sports Pavilion, local black farmers, and other groups to host a huge giveaway.



“Twenty years ago, we started after two stray bullets went through a kindergarten classroom over at school 61, now known as the Arthur O. Eve School of Distinction. That was back in 2000. Here we are now still standing, still promoting, providing, and protecting our children in the city of Buffalo,” said Leonard Lane.



Lane says he hopes to restore some of what the pandemic has taken from struggling families

The groups handed out over 500 back backs, play packs, and 14-hundred boxes of produce.