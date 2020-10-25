Local family holds blanket drive in memory of late patriarch

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A local mother and her daughters are using her husband’s memory to help dialysis patients.



The Williams family hosted the “Share the Warmth” blanket drive in Buffalo Saturday.

These blankets will be donated to the DaVita Dialysis Center and a senior care facility in order to help keep dialysis patients warm since centers are kept quite cold.



It’s in honor of Charles Williams, who died suddenly last year.



” He was on dialysis for a couple of years and it really used to concern him that so many vulnerable patients would come into the dialysis centers and they wouldn’t have home proper blanketing and socks and you know different things just to help to make the treatments a little more durable,” Tonja Williams said.



The Williams family is planning “Share the Warmth” drives for the next five weeks.

LATEST: