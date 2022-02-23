BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo is nearing a seven-figure settlement with a city firefighter who suffered severe burns while fighting a house fire three years ago on January 10, 2019.

That firefighter says the city is at fault for the injuries he suffered.

The city has proposed to settle the lawsuit for $2.3 million and there is some concern among city lawmakers about the high dollar amount.

Three years ago, nearly to the day, Buffalo firefighters were trying to get flames under control in a house on Butler Avenue. Firefighter Eric Whitehead suffered severe burns to his hands and legs.

News 4 spoke to him after he filed a lawsuit against the city.

“Visibility was low, we get to the attic stairs and we mask up and we’re fighting the fire and that’s when I was hit by some debris, it knocked my helmet off and I lost the hose line,” Whitehead said in a phone interview.

Whitehead claims the city failed to equip firefighters with radios with mayday buttons that could be used while wearing gloves. He says he had to take his gloves off in order to try to use his radio and suffered severe burns. Whitehead’s attorney, Charles Desmond argues in court papers that firefighters shouldn’t have gone into the house in the first place because it was too dangerous.

Eventually, Whitehead was saved by other firefighters there.

The Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau, which is within the state Labor Department found that: “Firefighter accountability was compromised during interior firefighting operations. Voice and/or visual contact was not maintained at all times while working in an IDLH environment, resulting in a distressed firefighter requiring rescue.”

This is Buffalo firefighter Eric Whitehead's uniform in 2019, after he suffered burns to his legs and hands. Now, he's nearing a $2.3 million settlement with the city. He & his lawyer argue firefighters weren't properly equipped and shouldn't have been inside. @news4buffalo at 6. pic.twitter.com/YXRXi43q65 — Jeff Preval (@JeffPrevalTV) February 23, 2022

Now, the city is proposing a multi-million dollar settlement for Whitehead to drop the lawsuit.

“We are very, very, very concerned with how the city has got to the point where it got to where there’s a settlement of this magnitude,” said Buffalo Common Council Member Ulysees Wingo.

It’s highly likely that the council will approve the payout.

“The Common Council has always taken the recommendation of corporation counsel because we fully expect that they are looking out for the best interests of the city,” Wingo said.

The proposed settlement is expected to be approved two weeks from now.

The Buffalo Fire Department declined a public comment today saying it won’t comment with the pending litigation.