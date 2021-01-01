Buffalo garbage, recycling pickup scheduled for today moved to tomorrow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Due to the New Year’s Day holiday, Buffalo City sanitation and recycling pickup that’s usually scheduled for Friday will be picked up Saturday.

You can make sure your Christmas tree is composted by dropping it off at the city’s yard waste contractor, Geiter Done of WNY (383 Babcock Ave.) Trees can be dropped off from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Proof of city residency is required.

All lights, decorations, and other items must be removed before disposal.

Christmas trees can also be put out curbside, but may not be recycled. Trees can be put out on your regular trash day.